News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 16:24:51 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 LB Andy Garcia looking for Wisconsin offer after Friday's visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, like many assistant coaches across the country, will likely be at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida this spring to evaluate talent at the powerhouse high school in Fort Lauderdale.

One of the many prospects on Leonhard's list will be Andy Garcia, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker who visited UW unofficially last Friday.

Boutsyca47e48aaepoeh
Andy Garcia (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}