UW currently has four projected offensive linemen committed in the 2020 class: Ben Barten , Dylan Barrett , Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson . If there's room for a fifth, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Marquette University is near the top of position coach Joe Rudolph 's recruiting board.

Sean Timmis has a good understanding of where he stands with Wisconsin after taking in the Badgers' junior day this weekend.

"I’m very hopeful for an offer but it’s hard to say with four offensive linemen committed already," Timmis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think it’s a possibility but it really depends on what I can do from now until camp in June."

Timmis, who helped the Hilltoppers to a 12-1 record this past fall, was one of a handful of prospects on campus Saturday.

"We started off with a great video about Wisconsin and the city of Madison," Timmis said. "Then we had position-group meetings. After that, we got our height and weight and watched a presentation on nutrition and weight training at UW. Finally, we hopped on some coach buses and road over to the Kohl’s center for tip-off against Northwestern. It was great to be back on campus.

"I was really impressed that the coaches not only are concerned about a player’s performance on the field, but also in the classroom."

Head coach Paul Chryst made a visit to Timmis' school during the live evaluation period. The two had a chance to connect again Saturday.

"The feedback was great," Timmis said. "I checked in with Coach (Chris) Haering and just caught up about school. Then I talked to Coach Rudolph and he said he really liked the work I was putting in and he can’t wait to get back down to Marquette to see me. I also got a chance to check in with Coach Chryst."

Timmis, who recently picked up his first offer from Columbia, plans to visit a number of schools in the coming weeks.

"Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Miami (OH) and Western Michigan are the schools I have planned at the moment," he said.

