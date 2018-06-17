Michael Lois, who recently finished up his sophomore year at Elkhorn High School in Wisconsin, has just started to see his recruitment pick up.

Despite being so early in the process, however, things may not drag on too much longer, according to the 6-foot-4, 258-pound projected defensive end.

"I totally understand that I’m early in this process, but I would like to get this chapter of my life over so I can focus on playing football and finishing high school," Lois told BadgerBlitz.com. "We aren’t the kind of family that needs a lot of time to think. When we find something we believe in and like, we are willing to make a decision."