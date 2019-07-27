2020 DE James Thompson eyeing official visit to Wisconsin
With the 2019 season now just over one month away, the next wave of official visits are set to start in Madison.
The first name to surface in that department is James Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end from Roger Bacon High School in Ohio.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news