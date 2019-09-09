Sunday, during his official visit to UW, senior defensive end James Thompson committed to the Badgers. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect from Roger Bacon High School in Ohio is pledge No. 15 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2020 class.

A blowout win at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon helped produce a commitment for Wisconsin the following day.

A three-star prospect, Thompson chose UW over offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State, Chattanooga, Citadel, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky and Navy. Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Purdue were also showing strong interest.

Heading into this weekend, there was a strong feeling Thompson may put an end to his recruitment.

“Wisconsin always has great history with linemen in general,” Thompson told Rivals.com last month. “They had future Hall-of-Famers Joe Thomas and J.J. Watt. Their culture up there is very pure; a lot of hard workers up there.

“They are definitely on top of my board right now. There’s not many schools that can beat out Wisconsin for me.”

Thompson, who is the second projected defensive end for the Badgers in this cycle, along with in-state standout Cade McDonald, missed the majority of his junior season with a leg injury. He was named a captain this season and will be playing a five-technique defensive end role for Roger Bacon this fall.