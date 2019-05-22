2020 DE Aaron Witt plans to camp at Wisconsin next month
After he committed to Minnesota last November, Aaron Witt returned to the recruiting market last week after backing away from his pledge to the Gophers.
Now, Wisconsin, amongst a handful of other schools, is working to get back in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Winona High School in Minnesota.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news