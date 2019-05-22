News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 05:31:29 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DE Aaron Witt plans to camp at Wisconsin next month

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After he committed to Minnesota last November, Aaron Witt returned to the recruiting market last week after backing away from his pledge to the Gophers.

Now, Wisconsin, amongst a handful of other schools, is working to get back in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Winona High School in Minnesota.

Xnvsfyjrzhampbb7efn6
Aaron Witt
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}