One of the many names on the Badgers' guest from the Land of Lincoln was Myles Mooyoung , a junior from Kenwood High School in Chicago.

The state of Illinois was well represented at Wisconsin's home opener last Saturday against Central Michigan.

"I really like Wisconsin," Mooyoung told BadgerBlitz.com. "The college-town feel was really appealing. I hadn’t thought that I’d like that but I really did. Everyone made me feel at home and the facilities are really nice, too.

"Mr (Jensen) Gebhardt was really nice and he introduced me to other players that were visiting. Also, I got to watch the team warm up. I really liked Coach (Jim) Leonhard and the DB drills were good."

A 6-foot, 185-pound prospect, Mooyoung was able to connect with the coaching staff while on campus.

"They said they really liked my film and that someone will be coming to my game," Mooyoung said. "They also said that they’d like me visit again.

"The game atmosphere was great. The student section was awesome and Jump Around was really good to experience in person. Wisconsin is not flashy but they’re hardworking and consistently good. They really are good at developing players for the NFL."

Houston and Southern Miss have already offered Mooyoung, who is hearing from a few other schools early in the process.

'Michigan State, Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois and Syracuse have been in touch," Mooyoung said. "I have a visit to Michigan State on Oct. 26 and I’m in the process of setting others up for the fall.

"I'd absolutely like to come back to Wisconsin. I really liked everything about it."

In the 2021 class, the Badgers have commitments from Loyal Crawford, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker and JP Benzschawel.