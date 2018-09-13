With a scholarship already in hand from Wisconsin and his older brother, New Mexico defensive tackle Trent Sellers, playing at Camp Randall last Saturday, Hunter Sellers used this past weekend as an opportunity to see what UW had to offer.

The outcome?

"I enjoyed the Wisconsin visit," Sellers told BadgerBlitz.com. "It took me by surprise when I saw the kind of atmosphere they had up there. I met and talked to all the coaches. Wisconsin is really nice and they like me a lot."