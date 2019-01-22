Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 16:53:34 -0600') }} football

2020 DB Deshawn Jones starting to hear from Big Ten schools

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Deshawn Jones already has a nice list of early offers, with Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan currently on his scholarship sheet.

But a handful of schools from the Big Ten are now starting to inquire about the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Akron East High School in Ohio.

Deshawn Jones
