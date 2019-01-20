When Wisconsin extended an offer to Trenton Simpson earlier this month, the three-star athlete immediately searched for tape on running back Jonathan Taylor, the Doak Walker Award winner in 2018.

"That's an I-formation, downhill offense that features the running back," Simpson told BadgerBlitz.com. "They are going to run a lot with the big backs they have there. I know Jonathan Taylor, No. 23, has been great for them.

"As soon as Wisconsin offered, I went and watched his (Taylor) highlights. I just said to myself that if I'm coming in as a running back, that's a great fit right there."