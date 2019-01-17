Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 12:25:52 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 ATH Semaj Brown ready for his first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Junior athlete Semaj Brown plans to get his first look at Wisconsin later this month.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect from T.F. North High School in Illinois plans to make the trip to Madison on Jan. 26 for the second of the Badgers' two junior days in January.

R5y9a1tjycbdpgci1lxh
Semaj Brown
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}