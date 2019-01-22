2020 ATH Dylan Appleton looking forward to his opportunity with Wisconsin
After watching his cousin, former four-star wide receiver Kraig Appleton, get recruited by and sign with Wisconsin in the 2009 class, Dylan Appleton is excited for his opportunity with the Badgers in the 2020 cycle.
Saturday, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete from Althoff High School in Illinois will participate in the Badgers' junior day.
