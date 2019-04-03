Ticker
2020 ATH Cameron Martinez makes first visit to Madison

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Along with a few of his teammates from Muskegon High School in Michigan, Cameron Martinez made his first visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior, Martinez took in a spring practice and toured the facilities in Madison.

Cameron Martinez
