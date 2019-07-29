After Barry Alvarez took over Wisconsin football in 1990, the modern-day walk-on tradition in Madison began. Players coming to Madison without a scholarship, many with a chip on their shoulder, worked their way up to make a prominent impact on the program. Even after Alvarez moved on from his head coaching duties, walk-ons continued to provide meaningful contributions to the team. Some made their presence felt on special teams, but others excelled to find starting spots on either side of the ball. Some became team captains, led the program in various statistics during particular seasons, and even became successful NFL veterans. From Joe Panos to Rick Wagner, from Jim Leonhard to Joe Schobert and Dare Ogunbowale, the names feel countless in the nearly three decades' worth of walk-ons who have become the glue of the Badgers' program. Heading into 2019's fall camp, current or former walk-ons could once again influence the direction of Wisconsin. Though some positions may have projected starters penciled in, depth at several positions feels shaky. With that, BadgerBlitz.com compiled a list of a few who could make a name for themselves this season.

Running back Garrett Groshek

Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Last season, the former walk-on finished third on the team in rushing (425 yards) on 6.5 yards per carry while also hauling in 24 receptions for 163 yards and a receiving touchdown. Heading into his redshirt junior season, how the Amherst Junction, Wis., native's role in Wisconsin's offense will be something to watch with Taiwan Deal exhausting his eligibility. Groshek worked well out of the backfield in 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end) in 2018, but the backfield also boasts competition from redshirt senior Bradrick Shaw and redshirt freshman Nakia Watson. Earlier in the spring, Groshek mentioned his mindset for this season is something he has done during his UW career in doing "whatever they ask." "If that adds up to being more normal down and distance stuff or the kind of backup to ‘JT,’ then that’ll be it," Groshek said on April 6, "but not really focusing a whole lot on that right now.”

Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen

The defensive line's numbers dwindled with Garrett Rand out for the 2018 season and Isaiahh Loudermilk missing four of Wisconsin's 13 games last year. But Matt Henningsen emerged to play in all 13 contests, including 10 starts. According to UW, his start in the season-opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 resulted in him becoming the "first Wisconsin walk-on since at least 1990 to start a season opener as a freshman." This season, a healthy Rand and Loudermilk could bolster and help solidify Inoke Breckterfield's line at the end positions, but there needs to be depth and rotational players. Henningsen, who earned a scholarship during the 2018 season, figures to play a significant role in the group.

Safety Collin Wilder

Wisconsin Badgers safety Collin Wilder (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Initially walking on to the program after transferring from Houston, Wilder received a scholarship after a February winter conditioning session. He's now positioned himself in the two-deep at safety after a strong performers to begin fall camp. Wilder is in a group that also includes Eric Burrell, Scott Nelson and Reggie Pearson. A key objective for Wilder involved gaining trust from not just Jim Leonhard - himself a former walk-on who now resides as UW's defensive coordinator - but also his teammates. “I wanted to earn trust and I wanted to show them that I’m willing to lay my body on the line no matter what, and I think I showed that,” Wilder said on April 26. “I think I earned a lot of trust. I never had a perfect day, though, and that was what I was trying to shoot for and I never did. Especially today, I didn’t have a perfect day. "The biggest thing coming out of this [is] I really hope that these guys can trust me if my number is called or whenever my number is called.”

Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson

Wisconsin linebacker Tyler Johnson

One of the biggest questions for Wisconsin this fall and heading into the 2019 season: who will step up at outside linebacker with Andrew Van Ginkel now in the NFL? It starts with Zack Baun, but another redshirt senior, Tyler Johnson, has racked up valuable game time experience the past two seasons. He has played in 31 career games and in one of his two starts during the 2018 season, he recorded five tackles - 2.5 for loss - in a home win against Nebraska. "Tyler Johnson’s given us snaps. Can he be different?," head coach Paul Chryst said during Big Ten Media Days. After the last spring practice, redshirt junior Noah Burks referred to Johnson - who played in 10 of the 13 games last season - as the smartest player in the position group. Can the fifth-year senior provide some sizzle for Bobby April's unit? "Tyler, I think he's been a good leader in the group. With 'Gink' being gone, I think that him and Zack have both stepped up into a leadership role being the seniors," Burks said on April 26. "I think 'Johnny's' the smartest guy in the room. I think that he always knows his responsibility, and I think that he's also been pretty consistent on the field as well."

Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas

Wisconsin inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Entering the 2019 season, the redshirt junior has played in 22 career games, including nine last year. This spring, he paired mostly with true freshman Leo Chenal as the second duo up at inside linebacker with redshirt senior Chris Orr and sophomore Jack Sanborn holding down the first-team reps. Once again, locking down depth at this position will be a necessity for this defensive unit with Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards off to the NFL with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. During Big Ten Media Days, Orr believed a greater impact could be on the horizon from Maskalunas. "I would say expect some big things from Mike because Mike has made leaps in growth every single year, and he's done it again this year," Orr said on July 19. "He's gotten way stronger, more athletic, and he's starting to get to the point where he truly, truly understands the defense in those areas like I was saying before."

Offensive linemen Jason Erdmann and Josh Seltener

Jason Erdmann (Jake Kocorowski)

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph faces the task of reloading four of the five regular starters on the offensive line before the 2019 season. The tackle and center spots could theoretically be set, but the interior of the line at the guard spots likely will be up for grabs. Two former walk-ons in Jason Erdmann and Josh Seltzner could make an impression in the ensuing competition that includes redshirt senior David Moorman and redshirt freshman Kayden Lyles. With 40 games already under his belt, Erdmann can play all three interior positions plus be used a pseudo-tight end in Wisconsin's "jumbo" package. He appeared to work at left guard and center the most during spring camp. Seltzner earned a scholarship during the 2018 season, and the in-state product worked at both guard spots during the spring.

Fullback John Chenal

Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

The long-valued position group lost Alec Ingold to the NFL. During spring practices, John Chenal saw plenty of time at the position with redshirt junior Mason Stokke missing some time to injury. Chenal showcased the ability to carry the ball on those nearly-patented Wisconsin fullback dives, while also flashing an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. He also displayed his physical ability, especially matched up against Leo, his brother, during team drills in the spring. Stokke and Chenal combined will likely continue Wisconsin's fullback production.

Kickers Collin Larsh/Zach Hintze

Wisconsin Badgers placekicker Collin Larsh (19) (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Gone is Rafael Gaglianone after five years in Madison. Who steps up as the lead placekicker will be watched this fall. During the spring practices open to the media, it appeared Larsh showed more accuracy in his field goal attempts, but Hintze also displayed a cannon for the leg. That was not just seen during spring practices but also last season where he missed a 62-yard field goal at Northwestern. However, Hintze's leg will be even more noticeable on the kickoff coverage unit. As noted by UW, Hintze ranked No. 7 in the nation in that category and the best in the Big Ten. In his career heading into the 2019 season, nearly 75 percent of the redshirt senior's kickoffs have ended up as said touchbacks.

OTHERS:

Wisconsin wide receiver Jack Dunn (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)