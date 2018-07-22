Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 09:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019 PF Tom Welch on the cusp of high-major offers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Tom Welch currently lists double-digit scholarship as the final days of the live evaluation period tick off the calendar.

Schools such as Ball State, Belmont, Bucknell, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Loyola (IL) and Ohio have already offered, but a handful of high-major programs are also keeping tabs on the 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward from Naperville North High School in Illinois.

E0h3f4lcvutlfi4nq6q9
Tom Welch
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}