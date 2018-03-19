After taking part in Wisconsin camp this past summer, Ryan Sanborn was back in Madison this past weekend for an unofficial visit.

"I had a great visit and Coach Mehlhaff and I have a lot in common," Sanborn told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to see all of the facilities and then went on a tour of the dorms and student unions.

"What stood out to me was probably how much of a family feel the coaching staff had. Everyone was very welcoming."

With Rafael Gaglianone preparing for his final season at Wisconsin, there's a good chance head coach Paul Chryst uses a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class. The Badgers have used a scholarship on a punter (Anthony Lotti) and long snapper (Adam Bay) in past recruiting cycles, showing the value Chryst places on special teams.

"Yes they did," Sanborn said when asked if Mehlhaff talked about a potential offer. "I feel like it’s definitely a possibility. It was all very positive feedback."

Sanborn, the No. 10 kicker and No. 7 punter in the nation, according to chrissailerkicking.com, has received recruiting attention at both positions.

"So far I’ve received a mix of both," Sanborn said. "Overall, being able to do both positions has been an advantage and the schools like that I can compete for every position."

Academics, according to Sanborn, will play a key part in his decision.

"I recently picked up offers from Yale and Princeton and then I’ve been talking to a lot of Big Ten and Pac 12 schools as well," said Sanborn, who recorded a 35 on his ACT. "I’ll be visiting Stanford in a few weeks and possibly one more school before summer. I’m definitely going to be going to a lot of the college summer camps this summer.

"Academics are a big part of my decision. I feel that Wisconsin is a place that has a great combination of athletics and academics."

The Badgers currently have eight commitments in the 2019 class.