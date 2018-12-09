Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 16:07:01 -0600') }} football Edit

UPDATED: 2019 FB Quan Easterling flips from Akron to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Fullback is certainly an important part of Wisconsin's pro-style offense, but it's not a position where the Badgers often hand scholarships out to on the recruiting front.

But when the coaching staff looked at Quan Easterling's senior tape at Archbishop Hoban in Ohio, the decision was made to extend an offer. And during an official visit this weekend, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior became commit No. 18 for UW's in the 2019 class.

Ilw2phisflwfc1u7eptb
Quan Easterling

"During the official, I did commit to Wisconsin," Easterling told BadgerBlitz.com. "It feels great to be a Badger. The environment and everything the school has to offer made it feel like home.

"I can't see myself going anywhere else."

A two-star prospect, Easterling, who helped Hoban to an undefeated season in 2018, came into this weekend's visit as a member of Akron's senior recruiting class. But the opportunity to play in the Big Ten with a team that features his position was too much to pass on.

"The visit went really well," Easterling said. "I got to go to a practice and see how that went. I saw how they used the fullback, which was really good. I also spent some time with some other commits (Maema Njongmeta and Stephan Bracey) and asked them questions.

"It was good to get a feel for the program and see how I would be used. They have a good tradition there."

Senior fullback Alec Ingold is set to play his final game at UW later this month against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. The coaching staff let Easterling know he has a chance to help fill that void in 2019.

"I talked to the coaches one-on-one and we talked about the similarities with how they use the fullback and how we do it in high school," Easterling said. "Seeing how the coaches really care of their players as an athlete and as a person was really huge for me.

"They like that I'm physical. They have a senior that is graduating and they want me to help replace him. They think I can also play H-back and they like that I'm versatile."

Easterling was hosted by freshman quarterback Chase Wolf, who is also from Ohio.

"We spent some time together and saw the campus," Easterling said. "He grew up in Cincinnati, so we had some stuff in common. I chilled with some of the other players and that was really nice, so Chase was a great host."

UCLA was also showing late interest, but Easterling said he likely won't take the previously scheduled official visit to California next weekend.

"I'm all Wisconsin," he said. "That's where I will sign."

Looking back at the Rivals.com database, Easterling will be the first scholarship fullback Wisconsin inks since Chris Pressley in the 2004 class.

Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
Past Wisconsin Fullbacks
Player Class Original/Recruited Position  Walk-on?

Mason Stokke

2016

Linebacker

No

Alec Ingold

2016

Linebacker

No

Jake Whalen

2016

Linebacker

No

Austin Ramesh

2013

Linebacker/Tailback

No

Derek Watt

2011

Linebacker

No

Bradie Ewing

2008

Fullback

Yes

Mickey Turner

2006

Tight end

No

Bill Rentmeester

2004

Fullback

Yes

Chris Pressley

2004

Fullback

No

Andy Crooks

2004

Linebacker

No
*This is not an exclusive list
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}