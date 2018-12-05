Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 05:29:53 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 DL DeShon Hall picks up a late offer from Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With a spot still left to fill on the defensive line in the 2019 class, position coach Inoke Breckterfield sent out an offer Tuesday to senior DeShon Hall.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound three-star prospect from East Ascension High School in Louisiana has to decide to if he'll flip to Wisconsin or stay committed to Louisiana Tech.

M3zg3kbebrqyczqgob8q
DeShon Hall
Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
{{ article.author_name }}