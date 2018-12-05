2019 DL DeShon Hall picks up a late offer from Wisconsin
With a spot still left to fill on the defensive line in the 2019 class, position coach Inoke Breckterfield sent out an offer Tuesday to senior DeShon Hall.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound three-star prospect from East Ascension High School in Louisiana has to decide to if he'll flip to Wisconsin or stay committed to Louisiana Tech.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news