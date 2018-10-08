With his recruitment already wrapped up, 2019 small forward Tyler Wahl had a chance to sit back and take in everything about his official visit to Wisconsin over the weekend.

A 6-foot-7 prospect from Lakeville, Minn., Wahl committed to the Badgers over the summer - becoming the second prospect from Lakeville North in three years to commit to Wisconsin, after forward Nathan Reuvers joined the program last fall.

And after making another trip to Madison, Wahl told BadgerBlitz.com the visit reinforced his decision to pick the Badgers over several other offers earlier this year.