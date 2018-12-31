2018 Season In Review: Quarterbacks
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their 2018 season with a blowout win over Miami on Dec. 27, handing the Hurricanes a 35-3 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Now BadgerBlitz.com will take a look back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye on the future as well.
High Point: Alex Hornibrook leads UW past Iowa in the fourth quarter
Trailing Iowa 17-14 late in the fourth quarter on the road at Kinnick Stadium, the Badgers needed to string a drive together and get at least a field goal to tie up the game - in what looked at the time like a must-win for both teams as they started their hunt for a division title. Wisconsin's offense hadn't done very much in the game to that point, but Alex Hornibrook strung together a great drive by completing 4-of-4 passes for 67 yards - capping off the possession with a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor that put the Badgers ahead 21-17 with just 57 seconds left in the game. Wisconsin's defense forced a turnover out of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on the next possession to seal up the win for the Badgers.
Low Point: Passing game vanishes against Michigan
