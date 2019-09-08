News More News
2019 Wisconsin Badgers Redshirt Tracker: Central Michigan

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules which went into effect last season, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year.

For the second straight year, BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year.

Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin 2019 Redshirt Tracker
Player USF Central Michigan Michigan Northwestern Kent State

C. Cundiff

X

D. Engram


G. Paez


G. Mertz


X

H. Rucci

J. Williams


J. Tippmann

J. Davis

K. Benton

X

XX

L. Chenal

X

XX

L. Brown


M. Njongmeta

Q. Easterling

R. Johnson

S. Melvin

X

S. Lytle

S. Bracey

T. Toler


TRUE FRESHMEN GRADES - CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Player Snaps Pro Football Focus Grade

Keeanu Benton

19

89.1

Leo Chenal

20

78.1

Graham Mertz

15

80.3

Clay Cundiff

4

57.7
