2018 Redshirt Tracker: New Mexico

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Under the NCAA's new redshirt rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain a year of eligibility at the end of the year. This year BadgerBlitz.com will be tracking Wisconsin's true freshmen to see who will be able to redshirt at the end of the year.

Wisconsin 2018 Redshirt Tracker
Player WKU New Mexico BYU Nebraska Michigan

A.J. Abbott

Travian Blaylock

XXXX

XXXX

Donte Burton

XXXX


Aron Cruickshank

XXXX

XXXX

Boyd Dietzen

Jaylan Franklin


Michael Furtney

CJ Goetz

Isaac Guerendo

Isaiah Mullens

Taj Mustapha

XXXX

XXXX

Reggie Pearson

Cormac Sampson

Jack Sanborn

Alexander Smith

Nakia Watson

Rachad Wildgoose

XXXX

Bryson Williams

XXXX

XXXX

Chase Wolf

