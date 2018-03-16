Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 18:30:19 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 ATH Marcus Graham plans to visit Wisconsin in April

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

During his career at high school career in North Carolina, Marcus Graham has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns from his quarterback position.

But college coaches, such as the staff at Wisconsin, envision the 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior at wide receiver or even defensive back at the next level.

Fw0mol8uc98yyjyqyjbx
Marcus Graham
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}