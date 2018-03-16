During his career at high school career in North Carolina, Marcus Graham has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns from his quarterback position.
But college coaches, such as the staff at Wisconsin, envision the 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior at wide receiver or even defensive back at the next level.
