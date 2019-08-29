Senior writer Jake Kocorowski breaks down 10 things to watch for and know before the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers face the South Florida Bulls this Friday night inside Raymond James Stadium.

A lot of firsts this week for me with BadgerBlitz.com's game-day coverage and our weekly sets of series kicking back up, and I am truly fortunate to have joined the staff here and do what I do in covering Wisconsin athletics.

It really is crazy just to reflect on where this program has gone since I started covering it since 2013 during the initial season of the short-lived Gary Andersen era. That has included Big Ten Championship game appearances, five straight bowl wins and plenty of NFL-bound Badgers.

Last season, the national hype was on full display for Wisconsin with a preseason No. 4 ranking, but it all changed after a shocking home loss to BYU and an eventual 8-5 record in 2018. The offense never lived up to the potential hype as Alex Hornibrook fought injury symptoms and on-the-field regression, and what was a promising potential in the passing game never came to fruition. The defense needed to replace many key cogs from a year earlier, and injuries in that unit forced a lot of younger, inexperienced players to step up.

Early on, this Badgers squad seems different. Gone is Hornibrook and Jack Coan is QB1 for the Badgers. Though the offensive line replaces four "regular" starters, it appears in reload mode with center Tyler Biadasz anchoring that group. Jonathan Taylor is within striking distance of the FBS career rushing yards record, and from what was seen during fall camp, he could be a threat in the passing game. Speaking of the aerial attack, the quarterbacks and receivers' chemistry appeared to improve drastically watching those August practices -- and on top of that, Quintez Cephus returned to the team last week.

The defense, if healthy, could be drastically better than last season. Ends Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk return to the line that could bolster production. Questions about the pass rush are still out there and warranted, but Zack Baun and Izayah Green-May appear to be the first duo up on the edge. The secondary may have the most depth with starting-caliber players.

The program should be better in 2019, but with cross-divisional matchups against Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State -- plus an improved Big Ten West division boasting several contenders -- can UW get back to Indianapolis?