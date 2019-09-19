Senior writer Jake Kocorowski breaks down 10 things to watch for and know before the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon inside Camp Randall Stadium.

In the first two games of the 2019 season, and especially against Central Michigan nearly two weeks ago, Wisconsin's offense looked on point and more potent than in recent memory. Running back and Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor has crossed the goal line eight total times. Quarterback Jack Coan has completed 76.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 282 yards per game through the air. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus leads the team in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (169) with two long touchdown catches and has not looked rusty in the slightest in his return to the field.

No offense to USF and CMU, but that was against two Group of 5 schools that do not have the firepower UW's next opponent has. Can Wisconsin consistently find ways to move the chains and get points on the board against Michigan?

Despite losing Chase Winovich, Rashan Gary and Devin Bush to the NFL, defensive coordinator Don Brown's unit has allowed just 29 percent of opponent's third downs converted and 272 yards per game. The Badgers will need to get the ground game going yet keep the Wolverines' defense honest with stretching the field as it has done early on.