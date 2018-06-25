Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 12:29:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin will continue to track 2020 SF Bennett Kwiecinski

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After a strong performance at Wisconsin's advanced camp Friday, Bennett Kwiecinski is on the Badgers' radar heading into the live evaluation period next month.

A 6-foot-7, 185-pound junior from Loyola Academy in Illinois, Kwiecinski was also able to take a look at the facilities and campus while in Madison.

Bpb6lifcf58phaxuna4w
Bennett Kwiecinski
{{ article.author_name }}