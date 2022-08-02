Wisconsin target Cyril Martynov trims list to four schools

Greg Gard and the Badgers would like Martynov to join their 2022 recruiting class. In that cycle, Wisconsin signed just one scholarship player in shooting guard Connor Essegian. On paper, there are at least two available scholarships open for this fall.

"I know they have great academics and a lot of success in basketball as a Power 5 school," Martynov told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "Those are two real important things for me, and I like that they are in the Big Ten. Having those things brings them up on my list as a potential 2022 option.

"They are really happy with the way I play and that I have a lot of versatility for my height. They think I can play well with their guards by setting screens and being able to roll off of them and score with my ability to shoot. They see a good fit and think I can come in and play for them right now and be an impact player for them in the 2022 class. Wisconsin has only put 2022 on the table right now, but as we keep talking I hope that 2023 is an option as well because I think Wisconsin is a great option for me."

Martynov, who played with UPlay Canada on the EYBL circuit, has not decided if he will stay in the 2023 class or enroll for 2022.

"If I were to go to the 2022 class, I want to make my decision in early August right after the Peach Jam," he said. "If I play in the 2023 class, I would probably make my decision in late September. I have not taken any official visits but I do have a couple schools that want me to visit officially. I am thinking about taking a couple in early or mid-August.

"Just based off my first impression, two schools that have stood out to me are Georgia Tech and Missouri. That's based on the NBA-style offense that they run and how that fits my game. I've been talking to them a lot but I'm keeping my options wide open right now."