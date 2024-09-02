in other news
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early defensive grades from Pro Football Focus after Wisconsin's win over WMU.
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan
Pro Football Focus has some early snap counts and grades from Wisconsin's win over Western Michigan.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-14 victory over Western Michigan
MADISON — Takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-14 victory over Western Michigan.
Grades and Game Balls Week 1: Wisconsin sneaks past Western Michigan
Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's win over Western Michigan.
Videos: Luke Fickell, players talk 28-14 win over Western Michigan
MADISON - Luke Fickell, along with selected players, addressed the media following 28-14 win over Western Michigan.
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and South Dakota are set to square off at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Badgers unveiled their Week 2 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.
PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION
_________________________________________________
