Taylor, who rushed for 1,869 yards and scored 15 touchdowns this season, is joined by Clemson sophomore Travis Etienne and Memphis junior Darrell Henderson as finalists. The award will be presented in Dallas on Feb. 8.

Jonathan Taylor is one of three running backs still in contention for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the top running back in college football.

The nation's leading rusher, Taylor is up for the Doak Walker award for the second consecutive season. The sophomore is currently averaging 169.9 yards per game and is on pace to rush for 2,209 yards in 13 games. Only six players in FBS history have run for 2,200 yards in a season, according to a release by the university.

Former UW running backs Ron Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014) have also won the award. Taylor, Dayne (3,566 yards, 1996-97) and Georgia’s Herschel Walker (3,507, 1980-81) are the only FBS players to eclipse 3,500 rushing yards in their first two seasons.

It was also announced Monday that Taylor won the Big Ten Player of Week honors after his performance against Purdue. He carried 33 times for a career-high 321 yards, the third-highest single-game total in Wisconsin history.