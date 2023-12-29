Friday evening, UW received a commitment from Tawee Walker , who played last season at Oklahoma. He is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin.

A little over a week after Wisconsin signed three scholarship running backs in the 2024 recruiting class, the Badgers added more depth to position.

Walker, 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, rushed for 513 yards and seven scores this past season for the Sooners. He had two touchdowns in Oklahoma's upset of Texas, and a career-high 146 yards in a loss to Kansas.

Walker transferred to OU from Palomar College (California) prior to the 2022 season. That year, he played in 11 games and totaled 62 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Walker joins a crowded tailback room for the Badgers, who are expected to return Chez Mellusi, as well as Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli and Nate White. As mentioned above, Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka all signed earlier this month.

In total, the Badgers are expected to have eight scholarship tailbacks on the 2024 fall roster.

