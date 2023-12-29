Advertisement
ago football Edit

Wisconsin lands transfer portal tailback Tawee Walker

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
A little over a week after Wisconsin signed three scholarship running backs in the 2024 recruiting class, the Badgers added more depth to position.

Friday evening, UW received a commitment from Tawee Walker, who played last season at Oklahoma. He is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin received a commitment from Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker on Friday.
Walker, 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, rushed for 513 yards and seven scores this past season for the Sooners. He had two touchdowns in Oklahoma's upset of Texas, and a career-high 146 yards in a loss to Kansas.

Walker transferred to OU from Palomar College (California) prior to the 2022 season. That year, he played in 11 games and totaled 62 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Walker joins a crowded tailback room for the Badgers, who are expected to return Chez Mellusi, as well as Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli and Nate White. As mentioned above, Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka all signed earlier this month.

In total, the Badgers are expected to have eight scholarship tailbacks on the 2024 fall roster.

Look for more on this story later in the evening.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility 

Chez Mellusi

Sixth year

Tawee Walker

Fifth year

*Grover Bortolotti

Fourth year

Jackson Acker

Fourth year

Cade Yacamelli

Third year

*Zach Gloudeman

Third year

Nate White

Second year

Darrion Dupree

First year

Dilin Jones

First year

Gideon Ituka

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

_________________________________________________


