The Badgers began the process of building depth behind future projected starters Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro on Friday with a commitment from Jahsiah Galvan , a transfer portal linebacker from Northern Iowa who visited officially this past weekend. The former two-star prospect from the 2022 recruiting class is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

Wisconsin will head into spring camp without two of its top three players at inside linebacker - Jordan Turner (transfer to Michigan State) and Maema Njongmeta (graduation) - from the 2023 season after its bowl game against LSU.

"The biggest thing was just the people," Galvan told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was around the coaching staff for a long time during the weekend and I really felt like they were good, genuine people who could take me to the level that I want to be at. Just being around elite people is a goal for me. It's definitely the best spot for me with academics and football. They are going to get the most out of me and I'll be challenged there. That's important for me.

"I got a chance to watch practice and the energy was really good. Everyone was fired up and moving around - guys were just flying across the field. That's the type of program where I wanted to end up at. They were getting the most out of their players and they really pushed them to see what they could do."

After he redshirted in 2022, Galvan led Northern Iowa in tackles this fall with 77, the ninth-best mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He also graded out well, according to PFF, with marks of 81.2 (overall) and 85.8 (coverage). Galvan's defensive coordinator, Jeremiah Johnson, left for the same role at Louisiana Tech at the start of the month.

"I wanted to play at a higher level, but our defensive coordinator also ended up leaving," Galvan said. "I was really close to him and he helped me become the player that I am today. With him leaving and some other guys leaving, too, I just thought it was in my best interest to enter the portal.

"For me, it will just depend on how quickly I can come in and learn the defense and get acclimated to that style. There is definitely an opportunity there. If I go in and do what I'm supposed to do, I should be able to help the team a lot."

Galvan should to able to compete for time right way in the two-deep this spring under position coach Mike Tressel. Kansas, Cincinnati and Kansas State, among others, were also options for him in the portal.

"A big thing for them was that I had experience playing outside linebacker," Galvan said. "I played some in the nickel back at Northern Iowa and I would switch between inside and outside linebacker. Just the experience that I had in space and my athletic ability, they were really fired up about how that would translate to the inside linebacker position.

"That was one of the biggest selling points for me. Coach Tressel is a guy who you want to learn from and play for. He can get the most of out his guys and his experience is really valuable. He's going to be able to take me to the level I want to get to."

Wisconsin is also looking at inside linebacker targets Tackett Curtis and Sebastian Cheeks in the transfer portal.

The Badgers currently have seven commitments via the portal this month. Galvan is the third linebacker, along with Leon Lowery and John Pius.