In the 2025 in-state class, Wisconsin has already landed De Pere guard Zack Kinziger. The staff also has scholarships out to juniors Will Garlock (Middleton), Kai Rogers (Wauwatosa West), LaTrevion Fenderson (Prairie School), Davion Hannah (Nicolet) and Xzavion Mitchell (Oshkosh North).

In the following cycle, the Badgers have yet to offer a prospect from inside the state, but the staff is keeping tabs on a handful of athletes. That list includes Andrew Jensen, a sophomore big man who visited last weekend for Wisconsin's win over Marquette at the Kohl Center.