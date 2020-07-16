Wisconsin is the second Big Ten offer for 2022 PF Braden Huff
Head coach Greg Gard went back to one of Wisconsin's most trusted AAU programs for the Badgers most recent offer in the 2022 class.
Wednesday evening, UW extended a scholarship to Braden Huff, a 6-foot-9 forward who competes with the Illinois Wolves on the grassroots circuit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news