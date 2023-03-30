Jordan Davis , who just completed his third season in Madison, will explore other college options, according to a report from Verbal Commits.

The Wisconsin basketball team lost its first player to the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

Davis started 18 games for the Badgers this past season but was replaced midway through by true freshman Connor Essegian. The former in-state standout from La Crosse (WI) Central averaged 20.6 minutes, 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

“I’m really happy this year, now that I have the opportunity to be a starter and be, like, one of the key role players on the team,” Davis said at the start of the season. “I got a big smile just knowing that I’m one of those guys now that they look to. I can’t wait to play how I want to play.”

In his first two seasons with the program, Davis played in 40 total games off the bench. He committed to the Badgers out of high school over offers from Green Bay, Milwaukee and UNLV.

Davis' twin brother, Johnny Davis, was an All-American who led Wisconsin in points and rebounds before declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Badgers currently have all 13 scholarships accounted for going into next season, but Greg Gard and his staff are expected to be active in the transfer portal this spring.