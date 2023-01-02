Wisconsin, which defeated Western Michigan last week, climbed to No. 14 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (10-2, 2-0) host Minnesota on Tuesday and travel to Illinois on Saturday.

UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Indiana (No. 15) and Ohio State (No. 24).