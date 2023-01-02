Wisconsin climbs to No. 14 in Associated Press Poll
Wisconsin, which defeated Western Michigan last week, climbed to No. 14 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (10-2, 2-0) host Minnesota on Tuesday and travel to Illinois on Saturday.
UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Indiana (No. 15) and Ohio State (No. 24).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Purdue
|
13-0
|
2
|
Houston
|
14-1
|
3
|
Kansas
|
12-1
|
4
|
UConn
|
14-1
|
5
|
Arizona
|
13-1
|
6
|
Texas
|
12-1
|
7
|
Alabama
|
11-2
|
8
|
Tennessee
|
11-2
|
9
|
Gonzaga
|
12-3
|
10
|
UCLA
|
13-2
|
11
|
Virginia
|
10-2
|
12
|
Miami
|
13-1
|
13
|
Arkansas
|
11-2
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
10-2
|
15
|
Indiana
|
10-3
|
16
|
Duke
|
11-3
|
17
|
TCU
|
12-1
|
18
|
Xavier
|
12-3
|
19
|
Baylor
|
10-3
|
20
|
Missouri
|
12-1
|
21
|
New Mexico
|
14-0
|
22
|
Auburn
|
11-2
|
23
|
Charleston
|
14-1
|
24
|
Ohio State
|
10-3
|
25
|
Iowa State
|
10-2
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1
