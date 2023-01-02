News More News
Wisconsin climbs to No. 14 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Western Michigan last week, climbed to No. 14 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (10-2, 2-0) host Minnesota on Tuesday and travel to Illinois on Saturday.

UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Indiana (No. 15) and Ohio State (No. 24).

WEEK 9 ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Purdue

13-0

2

Houston

14-1

3

Kansas

12-1

4

UConn

14-1

5

Arizona

13-1

6

Texas

12-1

7

Alabama

11-2

8

Tennessee

11-2

9

Gonzaga

12-3

10

UCLA

13-2

11

Virginia

10-2

12

Miami

13-1

13

Arkansas

11-2

14

Wisconsin

10-2

15

Indiana

10-3

16

Duke

11-3

17

TCU

12-1

18

Xavier

12-3

19

Baylor

10-3

20

Missouri

12-1

21

New Mexico

14-0

22

Auburn

11-2

23

Charleston

14-1

24

Ohio State

10-3

25

Iowa State

10-2

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1


