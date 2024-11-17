Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Oregon in Week 12.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 17.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Elijah Hills: 50 (59.2)
Ben Barten: 43 (59.1)
Curt Neal: 39 (58.8)
Dillan Johnson: 12 (55.5)
Notes:
Wisconsin altered its defensive line pecking order after the slaughter in the trenches against Iowa. It shaved off Brandon Lane and Cade McDonald from the bottom, and flipped Elijah Hills and Ben Barten and the top. Though Hills played well, his grade of 59.2 was his second-lowest of the season. His 50 snaps were also his highest total this fall.