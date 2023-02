Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Offers: Cincinnati, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Houston, Illinois State, Marshall, Syracuse, Western Michigan and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: N/A

The Word: Kyan Berry-Johnson's first Power 5 offer came during a junior day visit with Wisconsin last month. The Badgers extended a scholarship to the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver from Bolingbrook High School in Illinois during his first trip to Madison.

"Madison was actually a very fun place to see," Berry-Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "All the coaches and everyone during the visit really showed me a lot of love. Coach (Luke) Fickell is a very good person. I was doing a lot of research on him and he showed me a lot during the visit. When we talked face to face, he showed me how much he cared.

"It feels great to get that first one and now things will probably pick up a little bit for me. Everything is working out how I wanted it to."