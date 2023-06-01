With Wisconsin currently holding eight commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the sixth edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Uncommitted official visitors: N/A Scholarship senior(s): Tanner Moredecai What's next? Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and will allow Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo will keep lines of communication open with other quarterbacks, but he hit on his top target in Mettauer, who will visit officially this weekend.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Darrion Dupree (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2024 class. Uncommitted official visitors: Darrion Dupree, Gideon Ituka, Dilin Jones, Da'Jaun Riggs Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi What's next? Wisconsin is expected to host four of its top tailback targets in the 2024 class this month. Dupree, Ituka, Jones and Riggs are all penciled in for official visits. If the Badgers can hit on two from that group, it would be a solid first recruiting class for position coach Devon Spalding.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2024 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson. Uncommitted official visitors: I'Marion Stewart Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike What's next? In April, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top wide receiver target in Berry-Johnson, a three-star prospect from Illinois. The staff would love to pair him with Stewart, a four-star talent who has visited UW a handful of times. He will be on campus again this weekend for an official visit.

TIGHT ENDS