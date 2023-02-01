Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2024 class: February Edition
With Wisconsin currently holding three commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.
Top targets: N/A
Scholarship senior(s): Chase Wolf, Tanner Moredecai
What's next?
Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and will allow Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo will keep lines of communication open with other quarterbacks, but he hit on his top target in Mettauer, who was back on campus last month.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2024 class.
Top target(s): Corey Smith, Jordan Marshall, Darrion Dupree, Jaedon Matthews
Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi, Julius Davis
What's next?
Wisconsin hosted arguably its three top tailback targets in the 2024 class - Smith, Marshall and Dupree - over the last two weekends. Hitting on two from that group would be huge at a position that can market early playing time. Matthews, a three-star back from Arizona, also has high interest in the Badgers.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2024 class.
Top target(s): I'Marion Stewart, Mekhai White, Kyan Berry-Johnson, Joshua Clarke
Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike
What's next?
Receiver is likely the position Wisconsin recruiting fans are most eager to see to play out under the new coaching staff and offensive scheme. Stewart and Johnson, teammates at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, are at the top of Wisconsin's board, but the staff recently sent out an offer to Clarke, who could be someone to watch down the road.
TIGHT ENDS
