Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2024 class: December Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin currently holding 21 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 12th - and final - edition of the State of the 2024 Class, which runs on the first of each month.


QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer.
Wisconsin quarterback commit Mabrey Mettauer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2024 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

Scholarship senior: Tanner Moredecai

Preferred walk-on offer(s): Milos Spasojevic (committed)

What's next?

Wisconsin rode its recruiting momentum from the early signing period right into the 2024 class with a commitment from Mettauer on Dec. 24. Adding a blue-chip quarterback early in the process put a leader in place and allowed Mettauer to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle for the Badgers. Spasojevic, a standout from Minnesota, is committed to UW as a preferred walk-on.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback commit Darrion Dupree.
Wisconsin tailback commit Darrion Dupree. (Clint Cosgrove/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three tailbacks in the 2024 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star running back Gideon Ituka, as well as four-star backs Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones.

Scholarship senior(s): Chez Mellusi

What's next?

Wisconsin addressed the running back room as well as any other position in the 2024 class. Ituka, Dupree and Jones all bring a unique skillset to the table and could be in line for reps as true freshmen.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson.
Wisconsin wide receiver commit Kyan Berry-Johnson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2024 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson.

Scholarship senior(s): Chimere Dike

Preferred walk-on offer(s): Cameron Russell, Langdon Nordgaard (committed)

What's next?

In April, Wisconsin hit on arguably its top wide receiver target in Berry-Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois. The Badgers will likely take just one scholarship wide out in the current cycle, but Nordgaard recently committed as a preferred walk-on.

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end commit Grant Stec.
Wisconsin tight end commit Grant Stec. (Rivals.com)
