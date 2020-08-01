With Wisconsin sitting on 15 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the eighth edition of the State of the 2021 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff. RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers Elite 8: July Edition for the 2021 class | QB commit Deacon Hill talks UCLA offer, spring football in California |

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Deacon Hill, a three-star prospect from California. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill. Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan Top targets: N/A What's next?

Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect, who picked up an offer from UCLA last month, was on campus most recently this past fall. The Badgers have not extended any new offers at the position since his pledge.

RUNNING BACKS

Badgers' running back commit Loyal Crawford, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke What's next? Loyal Crawford committed last fall, and Antwan Roberts joined him at the position in April. With those two locked in, the Badgers are almost certainly done at tailback in the current cycle.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell has Wisconsin in his top five. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected wide receiver. Top target(s): Skyler Bell, Joseph Manjack, Eric Mcalister, Cameron Bonner Scholarship seniors: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn What's next? Wisconsin is in the top five for three-star wide out Skyler Bell, who is "very close to a decision." Alvis Whitted also sent out three offers this summer to prospects in the state of Texas: Joseph Manjack, Eric Mccaliser and Cameron Bonner. That may indicate the Badgers are looking for two receivers in this cycle. And from those three, Manjack, who recently decommitted from SMU, may be the top priority.

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end commit Jack Pugh, a three-star prospect from Ohio. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Jack Pugh. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: None What's next? It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin takes two scholarship tight ends for the third cycle in a row after Gunnar Helm's recent commitment to Texas. UW doesn't need to force an offer in order to get a second commitment at the position.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offensive tackle commit JP Benzschawel, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three offensive linemen in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tackles JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman. Top target(s): Nolan Rucci Scholarship seniors: Cole Van Lanen What's next? Projected tackles Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel are already locked in, and the staff would love to finish off the group with Nolan Rucci, whose older brother, Hayden Rucci, redshirted for the Badgers in 2019. UW and Penn State are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end. Should UW miss on Rucci, position Joe Rudolph doesn't have to take another scholarship lineman in the 2021 class.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Three-star defensive lineman Michael Jarvis is committed to Wisconsin. (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive linemen in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star Michael Jarvis Top target(s): Marquise Brunson Scholarship seniors: Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk What's next? With a commitment in from Michael Jarvis, Wisconsin may have room for one more defensive lineman in the 2021 class. Marquise Brunson, who could play inside or on the edge, is atop the wishlist.

LINEBACKERS

Outside linebacker commit Ayo Adebogun, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take six linebackers in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected OLBs Ayo Adebogun, T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson, as well as projected ILBs Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney. Top target(s): Yanni Karlaftis, Jake Ratzlaff Scholarship seniors: Noah Burks What's next? Heading into August, five pieces at linebacker are in place: Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney on the inside and Ayo Adeboygun, Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers on the edge. Projected outside linebackers Jake Ratzlaff (likely waiting for the NHL Draft on Oct. 9) and Yanni Karlaftis (making his decision on Aug. 9) each have the Badgers in their top group, respectively, and it will be interesting to see how those dominos fall. The Badgers are likely done at middle linebacker unless something changes this summer.

CORNERBACKS

Four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman committed to Wisconsin in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams What's next? After RJ Regan's recent commitment to Arizona State, it would appear Wisconsin is set on taking just one cornerback, four-star Ricardo Hallman, in the 2021 class.

SAFETIES

Safety commit Hunter Wohler, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

ATHLETE

Athlete commit .Jackson Acker, a four-star prospect from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from in-state athlete Jackson Acker. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: N/A What's next?

Jackson Acker earned his offer at camp last summer as a running back, and that was his listed position at Wisconsin's junior day on March 1. But with Crawford and Roberts committed at tailback, Acker could find a home at linebacker or even fullback when he arrives on campus next year. Much of that will depend on how his body develops over the next 12 months.

SPECIAL TEAMS

In-state specialist Tyler Bittmann has a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two preferred walk-on specialists in the 2021 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist. Scholarship seniors: Long snapper Adam Bay What's next? Tyler Bittmann, who attended Wisconsin's junior day on March 1, received a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers this summer. He is currently ranked as the No. 18 kicker in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking, and could fill a big need at kicker after Collin Larsh's graduation.

