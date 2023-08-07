Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 21 in first USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
Wisconsin opened at No. 21 in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Michigan (2), Ohio State (4), Penn State (7) and Wisconsin (21). Of those programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Buckeyes in 2023.
UW did not finish in the coaches poll last season.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|
No. 1
|
Georgia
|
1,643
|
No. 2
|
Michigan
|
1,510
|
No. 3
|
Alabama
|
1,489
|
No. 4
|
Ohio State
|
1,485
|
No. 5
|
LSU
|
1,294
|
No. 6
|
USC
|
1,228
|
No. 7
|
Penn State
|
1,181
|
No. 8
|
Florida State
|
1,145
|
No. 9
|
Clemson
|
1,078
|
No. 10
|
Tennessee
|
991
|
No. 11
|
Washington
|
941
|
No. 12
|
Texas
|
848
|
No. 13
|
Notre Dame
|
841
|
No. 14
|
Utah
|
839
|
No. 15
|
Oregon
|
820
|
No. 16
|
TCU
|
655
|
No. 17
|
Kan State
|
440
|
No. 18
|
Oregon State
|
365
|
No. 19
|
Oklahoma
|
320
|
No. 20
|
North Carolina
|
315
|
No. 21
|
Wisconsin
|
309
|
No. 22
|
Mississippi
|
303
|
No. 23
|
Tulane
|
225
|
No. 24
|
Texas Tech
|
200
|
No. 25
|
Texas A&M
|
196
|Date
|Opponent
|
Sept. 2
|
Buffalo
|
Sept. 9
|
@ Washington State
|
Sept. 16
|
Georgia Southern
|
Sept. 22
|
@ Purdue
|
Oct. 7
|
Rutgers
|
Oct. 14
|
Iowa
|
Oct. 21
|
@ Illinois
|
Oct. 28
|
Ohio State
|
Nov. 4
|
@ Indiana
|
Nov. 11
|
Northwestern
|
Nov. 18
|
Nebraska
|
Nov. 25
|
@ Minnesota
