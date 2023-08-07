News More News
Wisconsin Badgers open at No. 21 in first USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin opened at No. 21 in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

The Big Ten has four teams in Top 25: Michigan (2), Ohio State (4), Penn State (7) and Wisconsin (21). Of those programs, the Badgers are only slated to play the Buckeyes in 2023.

UW did not finish in the coaches poll last season.

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank  Team Points

No. 1

Georgia

1,643

No. 2

Michigan

1,510

No. 3

Alabama

1,489

No. 4

Ohio State

1,485

No. 5

LSU

1,294

No. 6

USC

1,228

No. 7

Penn State

1,181

No. 8

Florida State

1,145

No. 9

Clemson

1,078

No. 10

Tennessee

991

No. 11

Washington

941

No. 12

Texas

848

No. 13

Notre Dame

841

No. 14

Utah

839

No. 15

Oregon

820

No. 16

TCU

655

No. 17

Kan State

440

No. 18

Oregon State

365

No. 19

Oklahoma

320

No. 20

North Carolina

315

No. 21

Wisconsin

309

No. 22

Mississippi

303

No. 23

Tulane

225

No. 24

Texas Tech

200

No. 25

Texas A&M

196
Wisconsin's 2023 Schedule
Date Opponent 

Sept. 2

Buffalo

Sept. 9

@ Washington State

Sept. 16

Georgia Southern

Sept. 22

@ Purdue

Oct. 7

Rutgers

Oct. 14

Iowa

Oct. 21

@ Illinois

Oct. 28

Ohio State

Nov. 4

@ Indiana

Nov. 11

Northwestern

Nov. 18

Nebraska

Nov. 25

@ Minnesota

{{ article.author_name }}