Wisconsin Adds Portland Freshman Forward Austin Rapp

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has taken a step to address the gap in its frontcourt.
Following the graduation of starter Steven Crowl and reserve forward Carter Gilmore, Wisconsin has added freshman stretch forward Austin Rapp from the transfer portal.
The 6-10, 230-pound freshman has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and Rapp committed to Wisconsin over a top portal list that included Clemson, Iowa, Michigan, and Oregon.
The news caps a solid day for the Wisconsin staff, which announced that sophomore center Nolan Winter and freshman guard Jack Janicki will return next season.
“I couldn’t be more excited to become a Wisconsin Badger,” Rapp said in a statement released through Wisconsin. “I’ve grown up watching basketball and remember watching the Frank Kaminsky Final Four team at Wisconsin. I’ve always dreamed about playing for a successful and winning program and there couldn’t get one better than Wisconsin. The culture, the coaches, the fans and even the culture around the city of Madison is incredible. I can’t wait to join Wisconsin and help this program win in the next few years.”
Winter started every game next to the 7-foot center Crowl last year and may do so next year with Rapp. The 6-10 freshman averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game for Portland and represents the most experienced frontcourt player on UW's projected 2025-26 roster after Winter.
Like most UW forwards, Rapp was a presence from the perimeter. His 83 three-pointers ranked second among freshmen in the NCAA, behind only Texas’ Tre Johnson, and earned Rapp the West Coast Conference's Freshman of the Year honor.
A native of Australia, Rapp visited Madison on March 31.
“We're excited to add Austin to the Badger family,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He’s a big-time shooter at the stretch-4 position and will fit really well with how we play and who we are as a program. He’s a highly-skilled big man and he showed that in winning Freshman of the Year in a good conference last season. We have a lot of mutual connections with Austin and all of our conversations centered on how well he fits Wisconsin and how well Wisconsin fits him.”
He is Wisconsin's second known addition from the portal, joining Virginia senior point guard Austin Rohde.
