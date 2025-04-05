Wisconsin Adds Portland Freshman Forward Austin Rapp

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has taken a step to address the gap in its frontcourt. Following the graduation of starter Steven Crowl and reserve forward Carter Gilmore, Wisconsin has added freshman stretch forward Austin Rapp from the transfer portal. The 6-10, 230-pound freshman has three seasons of eligibility remaining, and Rapp committed to Wisconsin over a top portal list that included Clemson, Iowa, Michigan, and Oregon. The news caps a solid day for the Wisconsin staff, which announced that sophomore center Nolan Winter and freshman guard Jack Janicki will return next season.

Portland Pilots forward Austin Rapp (22) fights for position against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi in a West Coast Conference game. (Photo by James Snook/USA Today Sports)

“I couldn’t be more excited to become a Wisconsin Badger,” Rapp said in a statement released through Wisconsin. “I’ve grown up watching basketball and remember watching the Frank Kaminsky Final Four team at Wisconsin. I’ve always dreamed about playing for a successful and winning program and there couldn’t get one better than Wisconsin. The culture, the coaches, the fans and even the culture around the city of Madison is incredible. I can’t wait to join Wisconsin and help this program win in the next few years.”