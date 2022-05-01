Way too early look at Wisconsin's potential 2023 NFL Draft class
The dust hasn't fully settled after the 2022 NFL Draft, which wrapped up on Saturday evening, but it is always exciting to look into the future.
Five players from Wisconsin - Leo Chenal, Logan Bruss, Jake Ferguson, Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks - heard their name called this weekend, a number that could be tough to top a year from now.
Following is a way-too-early look at what players from UW's current roster could be drafted in 2023.
Fourth-year nose tackle Keannu Benton
Keeanu Benton could very well be the top NFL prospect on Wisconsin's 2022 roster. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Benton, a starter the past two seasons, recorded 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks last fall.
According to PFF, there were 22 defensive tackles taken this weekend, slightly below the average.
"At this point, I'm thinking about coming back," Benton told reporters in December during bowl prep. "I feel like I got some room to improve mentally, like I said, and physically, especially with testing and strength in certain lifts. I'm still waiting on the NFL [College Advisory Committee] evaluation, and we’ll see how that plays out.”
The projection: Round 3 to 5
Fifth-year defensive end Isaiah Mullens
