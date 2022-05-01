Way too early look at Wisconsin's potential 2023 NFL Draft class

The dust hasn't fully settled after the 2022 NFL Draft, which wrapped up on Saturday evening, but it is always exciting to look into the future.

Five players from Wisconsin - Leo Chenal, Logan Bruss, Jake Ferguson, Matt Henningsen and Faion Hicks - heard their name called this weekend, a number that could be tough to top a year from now.

Following is a way-too-early look at what players from UW's current roster could be drafted in 2023.