 Wisconsin Football: WR Markus Allen, QB Graham Mertz, RB Braelon Allen interviews
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-19 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Wisconsin WR Markus Allen, QB Graham Mertz, RB Braelon Allen

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MADISON -- Thursday player availability allowed reporters to chat with those Badgers on the offensive side of the ball.

BadgerBlitz.com presents insightful interviews from true freshman wide receiver Markus Allen, quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Braelon Allen, left tackle Tyler Beach and tight end Jake Ferguson.

WIDE RECEIVER MARKUS ALLEN

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

RUNNING BACK BRAELON ALLEN

LEFT TACKLE TYLER BEACH

TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}