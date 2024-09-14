Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Videos: Wisconsin players talk 42-10 loss to Alabama
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON - Selected players addressed the media following Wisconsin's 42-10 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Chez Mellusi, Hunter Wohler, Jaheim Thomas and Tackett Curtis.

_________________________________________________


