Videos: Phil Longo names Tyler Van Dyke Wisconsin's starting quarterback

Donnie Slusher • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - With fall camp practice open to the media on Wednesday, reporters were able to speak with members of the quarterback room at Camp Randall Stadium

Following are interviews with position coach Phil Longo, as well as Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke.

_________________________________________________


