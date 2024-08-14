Videos: Phil Longo names Tyler Van Dyke Wisconsin's starting quarterback
MADISON - With fall camp practice open to the media on Wednesday, reporters were able to speak with members of the quarterback room at Camp Randall Stadium
Following are interviews with position coach Phil Longo, as well as Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke.
Advertisement
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook