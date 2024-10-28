Advertisement

Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State

MADISON - Takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 28-13 loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY — BadgerBlitz.com spoke to several Wisconsin players following the loss to Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
In photos: No. 3 Penn State too much for Wisconsin in the second half

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State.

 • Dan Sanger
Beau Pribula helps No. 3 Penn State overcome loss of Allar in 28-13 victory

QB Beau Pribula led touchdown drives on back-to-back series, and Jaylen Reed put No. 3 Penn State ahead for good.

External content
 • Associated Press
Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin looks to topple No. 3 Penn State under the lights

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 • Seamus Rohrer

Published Oct 28, 2024
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell addresses media ahead of Iowa matchup
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell addressed the media following the 28-13 loss to Penn State and ahead of their Week 10 matchup against Iowa.

