Videos: Inside the locker room following Wisconsin's win over Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS — The Badgers shed one of their biggest demons this season, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the Big Ten Tournament semi-final. In the third meeting between the teams this season, Wisconsin got a thrilling overtime win to punch its ticket to the championship game.
Wisconsin's locker room was open for a brief period of time following the game, and BadgerBlitz.com was on hand for several interviews.
