Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Videos: Inside the locker room following Wisconsin's win over Purdue

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@seamus_rohrer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MINNEAPOLIS — The Badgers shed one of their biggest demons this season, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the Big Ten Tournament semi-final. In the third meeting between the teams this season, Wisconsin got a thrilling overtime win to punch its ticket to the championship game.

Wisconsin's locker room was open for a brief period of time following the game, and BadgerBlitz.com was on hand for several interviews.

Advertisement

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement