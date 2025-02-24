VIDEOS: Greg Gard, Steven Crowl preview Washington matchup

MADISON, Wis. - Ahead of Wisconsin's home matchup against Washington on Tuesday, Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media.
Below are videos of Gard as well as center Steven Crowl.
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook